Zero-ohm jumpers handle up to 158 A

Zero-ohm jumpers are commonly used in a wide range of markets and end products. They make circuitry routing easier and simplify manufacturing. Jumper requirements for higher current levels frequently exceed the capability of general-purpose jumpers. The maximum current rating for thick film general-purpose jumpers is only 3 amps and high current thick film jumpers typically will only handle up to 10 amps.

For high current jumper requirements, Stackpole offers its HCJ Series . The HCJ Series can handle up to 70.7A with overload current ratings of up to 158A. This allows the HCJ to be used for a wider range of jumper current requirements and will be less sensitive to surge current events.

The HCJ is AEC-Q200 qualified and RoHS compliant without exemption. Applications include switching power supplies, VR modules, DC to DC converters in power adapters, battery packs, and chargers, and a wide range of power and battery management implementations.

Pricing for the HCJ Series depends on the size. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for specific or volume pricing. Sizes, 0201, 0402, 0805, 1206, and 2512 are currently in stock.