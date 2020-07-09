Zigbee 3.0 Support comes to Wireless MCUs

STMicroelectronics has added Zigbee 3.0, based on Zigbee PRO protocol stack support to STM32WB55 wireless microcontrollers, enabling STM32 developers to leverage the interoperability and power-saving features of Zigbee networking for projects such as home automation, smart-lighting, smart-building, and broader IoT connectivity.

Zigbee 3.0 unifies the features of Zigbee specifications for consumer and industrial applications, a move that has driven major consumer and Internet brands to choose Zigbee connectivity for new smart-home products. A long-term supporter of Zigbee technology, ST is a member of the Zigbee Alliance board of directors, a council member of the Zigbee Alliance Member Group China (ZMGC), and supportive of the Zigbee Alliance Connected Home over IP (CHIP) project.

ST’s Zigbee 3.0 software for STM32WB55 includes the highly regarded Exegin Zigbee PRO protocol stack, provided free of charge, and delivered and fully supported by ST. This stack is used in Exegin products certified as Zigbee Golden Units and is approved as a reference stack for use by test laboratories. To further ease development, ST’s offer supports 46 Zigbee 3.0 clusters that help users quickly establish device capabilities. A further 21 clusters support legacy products”

STM32WB55 microcontrollers also support Thread and Bluetooth 5.0, with over-the-air update (OTA) capability. There are currently 10 STM32WB55 variants, offering a choice of package styles and Flash density from 256Kbyte to 1Mbyte. Further variants scheduled to be introduced in the next quarter will give developers extra flexibility to meet application performance and cost targets. The devices feature the Arm® Cortex®-M4 with Floating Point Unit, DSP instructions, and a memory protection unit (MPU) that enhances application security. Arm® Cortex®-M0+ coprocessor dedicated to managing the integrated IEEE 805.15.4 radio and the MCU’s cyber-protection features ensures real-time low-layer operations run smoothly without compromising application execution. The RF transceiver has a link budget of 106dB, to ensure reliable connections over distance.

ST’s patented ultra-low-power microcontroller technologies and high feature integration, which include the radio balun circuitry, ensure STM32WB55 devices help designers meet tight power and size constraints in a wide range of IoT and wearable devices. There are rich analog and system peripherals, as well as cyber-protection and ID features including secure firmware installation (SFI), customer key storage, hardware public key authority (PKA), and cryptographic accelerators. Capacitive touch and LCD controllers also simplify user-interface integration.

The Zigbee 3.0 software is now included in the STM32CubeWB MCU Package, which provides embedded software including low-layer (LL) APIs and hardware-abstraction layer (HAL) drivers for STM32WB microcontrollers, as well as Bluetooth® 5.0, Mesh V1.0, and Thread® libraries, FreeRTOS™ kernel, FatFS file system, and the STMTouch™ capacitive-sensing library. The STM32Cube ecosystem, through STM32CubeMonitor-RF for RF testing and STM32CubeMX for device configuration and code generation, ensures more comfortable and easy development.