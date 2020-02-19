Zigbee SoCs optimized for ultra-low power consumption

Silicon Labs announces a new family of secure, ultra-low-power Zigbee system-on-chip (SoC) devices designed for eco-friendly IoT products deployed in mesh networks. The EFR32MG22 (MG22) family expands Silicon Labs’ Zigbee portfolio by delivering the smallest, lowest power SoCs optimized for Zigbee Green Power applications. Based on Silicon Labs’ Wireless Gecko Series 2 platform, the MG22 SoCs are an ideal choice for Zigbee devices powered by coin cell batteries or energy-harvesting sources. Target applications include smart home sensors, lighting controls, and building and industrial automation.

Energy-friendly Zigbee Green Power technology can help address environmental concerns by reducing residential, commercial and industrial energy footprints, one IoT device at a time. Using the same 802.15.4 PHY and MAC of the already energy-efficient Zigbee 3.0 protocol, Zigbee Green Power further reduces power consumption by decreasing the amount of data required for wireless transmission. From its inception, Zigbee Green Power was designed to be a highly efficient protocol enabling IoT devices, whether powered by batteries or by “battery-less” energy harvesting options. Silicon Labs optimized the new MG22 SoCs to provide a best-in-class connectivity solution for these challenging, power-sensitive wireless applications.

The MG22 SoCs incorporate a high-performance, low-power 76.8 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core with TrustZone. The SoCs’ combination of ultra-low transmit and receive power (8.2 mA TX at +6 dBm, 3.9 mA RX), 1.4 µA deep-sleep mode power and low-power peripherals provides exceptional energy efficiency.

Silicon Labs delivers an industry-leading suite of security features implemented in Series 2 products including the new MG22 SoCs.