ZVS buck regulators handle 22 A in BGA tin-lead packages

PI3323 and the PI3325Vicor has released two new ZVS buck regulators the PI3323 and the PI3325, with an extended operating temperature range of –55 to +120°C and an optional tin-lead 10 x 14mm SiP BGA package for Mil COTS applications.

These high-density and high-efficiency buck regulators have a 14 – 42V input voltage range and support nominal outputs of 3.3V and 5V, adjustable over ranges of 2.2 – 4V and 4 – 6.5V, respectively. The devices offer up to 22A of continuous operation and up to 96% peak efficiency and are easy to parallel for higher power delivery.

