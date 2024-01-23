ZVS flyback converter chipset increases efficiency of USB-C adapter, chargers, and travel adapters

The growing popularity of USB-C power delivery (PD) charging increases the demand for compatible chargers. Users now seek powerful yet compact adapters. Infineon Technologies AG addresses this need with the EZ-PD PAG2, a secondary-side controlled ZVS flyback converter chipset. This chipset, comprising EZ-PD PAG2P and EZ-PD PAG2S, integrates USB PD, a synchronous rectifier, and a PWM controller. It ensures efficient communication and isolation between primary and secondary sides using a pulse-edge transformer (PET) CYPET121. The chipset supports innovative noncomplementary active-clamp flyback (NCP-ACF) and quasi-resonant flyback with zero voltage switching (QR-ZVS) topologies for enhanced efficiency. This makes it ideal for high-efficiency USB-C adapters, chargers, and travel adapters.

The EZ-PD PAG2 family offers a versatile, efficient power delivery solution for various applications. It offers PD 3.1 standard power range (SPR) with a programmable power supply (PPS) and 28V extended power range (EPR) for fast, reliable charging. Suitable for a wide range of wattages, the chipset is compatible with BC v1.2, AFC, Apple charging, and QC5.0, and its universal AC line input support from 90 to 265 V AC enhances global usability.

It provides programmable soft-start using an external ss capacitor, offering controlled power-ups and discontinuous conduction mode (DCM), critical conduction mode (CrCM), and continuous conduction mode (CCM), as well as burst and skip modes for different load conditions. This adaptability makes it ideal for different regional power sources and device types. The EZ-PD PAG2 family’s features ensure efficient and flexible power management for various needs.

The EZ-PD PAG2 family consists of four specialized products: EZ-PD PAG2S-AC is a secondary-side ACF controller with efficient energy recycling and includes the USB-PD protocol functionality; EZ-PD PAG2S-QZ, another ZVS controller, focuses on QR-ZVS flyback and includes the USB-PD protocol functionality; EZ-PD PAG2P, a primary HV startup controller, integrates various functions for improved system performance. It includes high-voltage startup, PET receivers, gate drivers, and fault protection. EZ-PD PAG2P also features an x-cap discharge and a V cc boost converter; EZ-PD PAG2S-PS is an integrated USB PD and synchronous-rectification (SR) controller that can be paired with third-party pulse-width-modulation (PWM) controllers. It features a shunt voltage regulator for constant voltage and current control via optocouplers. It offers best-in-class SR performance with fast turn-on/off time and supports volt-second integration to prevent false SR activation.

The EZ-PD PAG2 family is now available. The EZ-PD PAG2S-QZ and EZ-PD PAG2S-AC are available in a 32-pin QFN package, and the EZ-PD PAG2S-PS is available in 32-pin QFN and 24-pin SOIC packages. The EZ-PD PAG2P has two variants: non-x-cap discharge mode and x-cap discharge mode, both available in a 14-pin SOIC package.