ZVS flyback supplies enable ultra-compact chargers for phones, tablets, laptops

Power Integrations’ new InnoSwitch4-CZ IC is a high-frequency, zero voltage switching (ZVS) flyback switcher which enables a new class of ultra-compact chargers for phones, tablets, and laptops up to 110 W.

Anker, the global charging expert for mobile devices, has incorporated the InnoSwitch4-CZ in its new Nano II series of USB PD chargers. With the size-shrinking power of InnoSwitch4-CZ, a 65 W Nano II is approximately the same size as a first-generation 30 W Nano charger.

A steady-state switching frequency of up to 140 kHz minimizes transformer size, further increasing power density. The InnoSwitch4-CZ and ClampZero combination provides up to 95% efficiency and maintains very high efficiency across variations in line voltage, system load, and output voltage.