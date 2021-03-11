New technology allows power transfer across glass panes

Through a bespoke conductive lamination process, ElectroglaZ technology delivers power to any point across a glass surface without the use of wires. The glass is formed by multiple layers separated by a transparent insulator; these layers work in tandem to form a complete circuit. Power can be delivered to almost any low-power application under 50 V (4 A) embedded at any location within the glass. Multiple devices can also be powered simultaneously.

Zytronic provides a laminated glass panel of the specified size with a printed conductive busbar around/along its perimeter. To tap into the power, apertures (typically 30 to 100 mm in diameter) are machined into the highly conductive glass where the required low power electrical devices will be fitted. These devices connect to the positive and negatively charged inner coatings of the laminated glass. A 1-mm-wide printed conductive “busbar” around the perimeter of the conductive glass is applied to supply the external power into the laminate.

Unlike a traditional power deliver systems, electrical devices fitted into an ElectroglaZ do not require a wire or cable connection and appear to be freely ‘floating’ within an optically clear glass panel with no visual means of power connection. The glass panel apertures whose number and size has been specified by the OEM.

The maximum supply voltage is ideally below 50 V at up to 4 A of current, depending on device, voltage, and the glass size. The maximum sheet size, based on present in-house processing equipment, is approx. 1×1.8 m. The the maximum number of apertures that can added to an ElectroglaZ panel depends on the size of the panel and the aperture, as there must be a minimum of 2x the aperture diameter, between each hole and from the glass edges. The maximum/minimum aperture dimensions are currently 10 mm at minimum, but typically 30-100 mm. Practically any shape aperture can be machined depending on the device to be connected/powered.

Glass panels are 4-mm thick and take the form of two or four-layer laminates supplied thermally tempered for optimum strength and safety. Though plug/socket assemblies are not supplied, Zytronic consults with OEMs on their use every design.

Zytronic provides guidelines/recommendations on attaching electrical connections to the busbar and apertures. The OEM installs the plug/sockets and power supply to the ElectroglaZ panels and to take the finished assembled system through any applicable electrical safety tests and certification e.g., CE, FCC, UL, etc.

