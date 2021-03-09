PC-based scopes sport two 12-bit, 2.5 TSa/sec equivalent-time sampling channels

The PicoScope two-channel 9402 Sampler-Extended Real-time Oscilloscope (SXRTO) series comesin two models: the 9402-05 and the 9402-16 with 5-GHz and 16-GHz bandwidth respectively. They complement the already available four-channel models at a lower price point. Designed to analyze repetitive or clock-derived signals, they feature two high-resolution 12-bit channels driven by the equivalent-time sampling (ETS) of up to 1.0 TSa/sec (1.0 psec) for the 5-GHz model and 2.5 TSa/sec (0.4 psec) for the 16-GHz version. The wide-band inputs can accurately measure transitions as fast as 22 psec, pulses down to 45 psec wide, and permits clock performance and eye diagram analysis of up to 11 Gb/sec signals (to third harmonic). In addition, the real-time broadband sampling modes can support analysis for other common RF signals such as wireless frequencies of 900 MHz, 2.4 and 5.5 GHz and upwards. Pico’s SXRTO instrument architecture reduces the cost of broadband time-domain sampling for repetitive signal or clock-related applications.

In contrast to conventional “sampling oscilloscopes,” the ETS technique supports trigger and pre-trigger capture and the familiarity, convenience and ease of real-time oscilloscope operation. Pico’s SXRTO technology seamlessly transitions to single-event, real-time waveform capture at sampling rates at and below 500 MS/sec. Both sampling modes capture to memory of 250,000 samples, beneficial for capturing slower system signals, modulation envelopes, and repetitive pulse patterns.

This USB-controlled PicoScope 9402-5&16 are supplied with PicoSample 4 software, a free touch-compatible GUI, which controls the instrument and presents waveforms, measurements, and statistics on an attached PC display. There is full support for available Windows display resolutions, allowing the inspection of waveform detail or presentation of measurements, for example on 4K monitors or projection, or across multiple monitors.

A wide range of automated and user-configurable signal integrity measurements, mathematics, statistical views, and limits test facilities are included for validation and trending of pulse and timing performance, jitter, RZ and NRZ eye diagrams. Industry-standard communications mask tests such as PCIe, GB Ethernet and Serial ATA are included as standard. PicoConnect 900 Series gigabit and microwave passive test probes are recommended for use with the 9402-x, offering a range of bandwidths, division ratios and AC and DC coupling for diverse applications. The PicoScope 9402-x scopes have an active SMA interface to support future configurations and accessories on this product architecture.

Typical applications include: telecom and radar test, service and manufacturing, optical fiber, transceiver and laser testing, RF, microwave and gigabit digital system measurements, signal, eye, pulse and impulse characterization, precision timing and phase analysis, digital system design and characterization, eye diagram with mask and limits test up to 8 Gb/s, clock and data recovery at up to 8 Gb/s, Ethernet, HDMI 1, PCI, SATA and USB 2.0, semiconductor characterization, signal, data and pulse/impulse integrity and pre-compliance testing, etc.

The 9402-x is compact enough to place on a workbench in close proximity to a device under test. Made by Pico Technology, Europe’s award-winning test and measurement manufacturer, the PicoScope 9402-5 and -16 oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. the USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit http://www.saelig.com/category/picoscope-9400.htm.