3U SBC supports 100GbE rugged embedded systems

Acromag has announced the VPX7600 3U OpenVPX SBC, a SOSA-aligned single-board computer for rugged embedded systems in defense, aerospace and scientific applications. The board uses an Intel® 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Xeon® W-11000E Series processor with up to eight cores, up to 32GB dual-channel DDR4 ECC memory at 3200 MT/s, up to 1TB NVMe M.2 storage, an XMC expansion site and Intel E810 Ethernet with 100GbE data-plane and 10GbE control-plane support. Backplane I/O includes 2.5GbE with TSN support, DisplayPort 1.4 with 4K output, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, SATA III, RS-422 or RS-232 and GPIO. Air-cooled front-I/O and conduction-cooled versions are available, and board support packages are provided for Microsoft Windows®, Linux® and VxWorks™.