Threaded RF connectors support high-vibration links

Samtec, Inc. has expanded its SMPM cable-to-board Precision RF connector family with threaded small-form-factor mated sets for high-vibration military, aerospace and communications applications. The assemblies use a threaded SMPM MIL-STD-348 interface with a retractable coupling nut and include RF047-A and RF086 low-loss cable assemblies supporting frequencies up to 67 GHz, along with SMPMT board-mount plugs rated up to 60 GHz. The connectors are available with full detent or smooth bore retention options, and the SMPMT connector has typical VSWR of 1.35:1 from 26.5 to 40 GHz. Mixed-technology board termination is intended to improve resistance to mechanical stress while maintaining high-frequency performance.