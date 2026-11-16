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Automotive audio DSPs scale to 64 channels

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Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has introduced the SKY4680x family of automotive audio DSPs in one-, two- and three-core variants for in-cabin audio processing, speaker expansion and audio routing in vehicle platforms. The devices integrate up to three Cadence® HiFi 5 audio DSP cores, 8 MB of SRAM with ECC and support for up to 64 audio channels through nine I²S/TDM input ports and nine I²S/TDM output ports, which can help reduce external DRAM use, board space and power consumption in automotive audio systems.

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Puja Mitra

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