100 Tech Terms You Need to Know

Stop guessing. Start learning the essential terminology with 100 clear, easy-to-understand explanations.

Breaking into a new technical field shouldn’t feel like decoding a secret language. But whether you are a junior engineer starting your career or a seasoned professional pivoting to a new project, the sheer volume of jargon can be a barrier to progress.

Relying on fragmented search results and outdated forums to keep up with buzzwords gets old fast. It slows down your workflow and complicates communication with your team.

That’s why we’ve created Tech Terms — a series of simple, practical, and highly visual glossaries designed to bridge the gap between “technical” and “understandable.” Our guides provide plain-English explanations along with technical visuals to help concepts click instantly, helping you stay focused on the engineering that matters.

We are proud to announce our inaugural launch of the series: 100 Essential PCB Terms.

This first edition is built specifically for those navigating the complexities of PCB design and manufacturing, with more Tech Terms guides for other industries coming soon.

What’s inside:

Get a practical, no-fluff breakdown of the PCB terms you’ll encounter in real-world design, manufacturing, and testing.

Inside this guide, you’ll find:

Clear explanations of 100 essential PCB terms from fundamentals like traces, vias, and pads to more advanced concepts like controlled impedance, differential pairs, and stackups

to more advanced concepts like Visual diagrams that help you quickly understand how each concept works in practice

Plain-English definitions designed to cut through jargon without losing technical accuracy

A fast-reference format you can use during design reviews, onboarding, or day-to-day work

Whether you’re learning the basics or brushing up on unfamiliar terminology, this guide is built to help you move faster and communicate more clearly.