Automotive high-side switches handle inrush and faults

Diodes Incorporated expands its IntelliFET® portfolio with the ZXMS81030SPQ, ZXMS82030S14PQ and ZXMS82045S14PQ automotive-compliant high-side power switches for 12V loads. The devices support high inrush current loads and include protection and diagnostics for short circuits, overvoltage, overtemperature, open load and overload conditions in applications such as body and seat control modules, HVAC systems and lighting. The ZXMS81030SPQ is available in the SO-8EP package and the ZXMS82030S14PQ and ZXMS82045S14PQ are available in SO-14EP packages with exposed underside heatsinks.