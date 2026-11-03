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Combo sensors merge acceleration and angular rate

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STMicroelectronics has announced the NCS1012BAEP family of automotive combination sensors, which integrate a multi-axis accelerometer and gyroscope in a single ISO 26262-compliant device with SafeSPI and internal diagnostics. The sensors are intended for crash sensing, rollover detection, vehicle stability control and radar beam stabilization, and they come in a 24-pin 6 mm × 6 mm QFN package rated for operation from −40 °C to +105 °C with angular-rate ranges of ±125 dps, ±250 dps or ±350 dps and acceleration ranges from ±1.50 g to ±34 g depending on the variant.

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Puja Mitra

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