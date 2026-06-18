DC electronic load system supports four channels

B&K Precision has introduced the DML Series DC electronic load system, a modular platform with a 4U mainframe that supports up to four channels and 800 W. The system uses swappable single- or dual-channel load modules with front-panel inputs providing up to 80 V and 80 A, or up to 160 A in parallel operation, and supports constant current, constant voltage, constant resistance and constant power modes for testing DC power supplies, batteries, fuel cells and photovoltaic arrays. The front panel allows independent control of each module and setup of parameters including voltage, current, slew rate and pulse width, with settings saved to internal memory for recall. Remote control options include LAN, USB, RS232 and GPIB with SCPI support, and the system also offers fast transient operation up to 25 kHz in CC mode, sweep modes and built-in protection features.