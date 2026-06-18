M8 and M12 connectors support industrial wiring

Norstat offers M8 and M12 circular connectors as field-wireable units or molded cable assemblies for industrial connectivity applications. The connectors are available in straight 180° and angled 90° versions, with M8 options in 3, 4 or 8 poles and M12 options in 3, 4, 5, 8 or 12 poles, helping users match connector configurations to different sensor, control and automation requirements. The connectors use polyurethane housing material with a PA66 internal core, brass contacts with gold flash and crimped-wire termination, while the coupling nut uses a vibration-resistant fixing system for secure connection. Both M8 and M12 versions are rated IP67/IP69K and are also available in EX versions for hazardous environments.