DC-link capacitors handle 21.6 A ripple current

The B43693/B43793 series and B41687/B41787 series from TDK Corporation expand its axial and soldering-star aluminum electrolytic capacitor lineup for 48 V to 120 V battery systems, DC-link capacitor banks and inverter designs. The B43693/B43793 series covers 125 V to 250 V with capacitance values from 56 µF to 650 µF, ripple currents up to 21.6 A, operation up to +140 °C and can sizes from 16 × 25 mm to 21 × 49 mm. The B41687/B41787 series covers 25 V to 63 V with capacitance values from 510 µF to 4800 µF, operation up to +150 °C, low ESR, vibration resistance up to 20 g standard or 60 g on request and mounting options for PCBs and busbars.