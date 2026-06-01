DSC delivers 100 MHz control with 2 ns PWM

Microchip Technology Inc. has introduced the dsPIC33CK Value Line family of digital signal controllers for cost-sensitive real-time control applications. The devices provide up to 100 MHz deterministic processing, 2 ns PWM resolution across eight channels, a 12-bit ADC with up to 2 MSPS and communication interfaces including CAN FD, LIN, SENT, UART, SPI and I²C for applications such as motor field oriented control, touch sensing and precision sensing. The family is designed to consolidate control and peripheral functions on a single device to help reduce external components, PCB area and bill-of-materials cost. Devices are offered with 32 KB to 256 KB Flash, include support for secure boot and secure firmware updates and are qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1 for use in industrial, automotive, consumer and medical systems.