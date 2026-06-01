Edge AI systems deliver up to 157 TOPS

Aetina Corporation has introduced its Mini Series Edge AI systems, including the AIE-CO23/33-S1, AIE-CN33/43-A1, AIB-MO23/33-S1 and AIB-MN33/43-S1, built on NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano with Super Mode and Jetson Orin NX modules for vision AI and generative AI inference at the edge. The systems offer compact fanless designs, support up to 100 TOPS or 157 TOPS depending on model, provide dual PoE or dual MIPI/PoE camera options, include NVMe storage and M.2 expansion for LTE, 4G/5G, Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and operate from 12 V to 24 V DC over a -25 °C to +55 °C range. The Mini Series is intended for industrial edge deployments such as inspection, security monitoring and other real-time visual processing tasks where local inference, low latency and compact system size are important.