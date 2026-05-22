ESD diodes cut capacitance to 0.24 pF

ROHM Semiconductor has introduced the RESDxVx series of ESD protection diodes for high-speed data interfaces above 10 Gbps in industrial, consumer and automotive systems. The series offers 0.24 pF capacitance for bidirectional devices, 0.48 pF for unidirectional devices and 0.28 Ω dynamic resistance to help limit signal degradation while improving IC protection in applications such as USB4, Thunderbolt 4, PCI Express, HDMI, DisplayPort, MIPI and automotive SerDes. DFN1006-2W versions, including RESDxVxBASAFH and RESDxVxUASAFH, are AEC-Q101 qualified for automotive uses such as ADAS cameras, AD cameras and ECUs.