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Low-VCR resistors target precision divider circuits

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Stackpole Electronics has introduced the RVCU series of high-voltage chip resistors for voltage divider, sensing and measurement circuits. Available in 1206, 2010 and 2512 packages, the series supports working voltages from 800 V to 3000 V, tolerances to 0.5%, TCR of 100 ppm and VCR from 25 ppm to 50 ppm depending on resistance value to help reduce error in precision high-voltage divider designs. The resistors also use anti-sulfur construction and support applications including LED lighting, medical equipment, audio/video and communications systems, test and measurement instruments and transmission or control circuits.

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Puja Mitra

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