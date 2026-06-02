Four-circuit kits simplify microphone prototyping

Same Sky has introduced Microphone Development Kits, each with four detachable evaluation circuits and plated through hole I/O terminals for testing analog and digital MEMS microphones as well as unidirectional, omnidirectional and noise canceling electret condenser microphones. The seven kits support prototyping for audio input, voice capture and array testing, with options including top and bottom sound ports and paired digital MEMS devices for array evaluation, helping engineers compare microphone types and configurations on a single platform.