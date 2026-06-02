Single-pair PHYs support 1000BASE-T1 and TSN

Microchip Technology has introduced the LAN878x and LAN888x families of single pair Ethernet PHY transceivers for automotive, industrial and other mission-critical networks, with 100BASE-T1, 1000BASE-T1 and dual-speed 100/1000BASE-T1 options. The devices integrate IEEE® 802.1AE-2018 MACsec on “M” versions, support Time Sensitive Networking, are engineered for ISO 26262 ASIL B systems and offer pin-compatible SKUs with SGMII and RGMII host interfaces to simplify design reuse while supporting operating temperatures from -40°C to +125°C and junction temperatures up to 150°C.