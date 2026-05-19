GNSS module measures 23 mm by 16 mm

Septentrio, part of Hexagon, has announced the mosaic-G5 P8 receiver, a multi-frequency GNSS module measuring 23 mm by 16 mm and weighing as little as 2.2 g for mission-critical devices, UAVs, marine vessels and rail applications. The module uses AIM+ Ultimate technology for jamming and spoofing mitigation, provides interference indicators with power and frequency data, supports secure authenticated communication and is designed to maintain reliable positioning and fast sensor handoff during GNSS disruptions. The mosaic-G5 P8 also offers high update rates with low latency for dynamic navigation and control systems. An evaluation kit with direct autopilot connections is available for testing and prototyping, and the module supports open-source autopilots including PX4 and ArduPilot.