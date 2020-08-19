Chip sockets provide 75-GHz bandwidth for 0.25-mm-pitch devices

A new 0.25-pitch socket from Ironwood Electronics uses a high-performance elastomer capable of 75 GHz with low inductance and capable of working in a wide temperature range. The 1280 WLCSP socket is designed for a 10×8-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 75 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The contact resistance is typically 20 mΩ/pin. The socket is mounted on the target PCB with no soldering and uses little board real estate allowing capacitors/resistors to be placed close by. This socket utilizes a bolt-on lid with an integrated compression mechanism. To use, the operator places the device inside the socket, places the lid and adjusts the compression screw to the required torque. This socket can be used for hand-test and temperature cycling as well as debugging applications in development and device characterization.

The 1280 WLCSP socket is constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. Ironwood Electronics can design similar sockets for fine pitch applications. Pricing for the 1280 WLCSP socket is $3,800 at qty 2; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.