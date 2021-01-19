High-performance socket handles 184-position 0.15-mm-pitch QFN packages at high temperature

A new high-performance QFN socket handles 0.15-mm-pitch devices. The SS-QFN184A-01 socket, designed for a 9.2×6-mm package size, operates at bandwidths up to 23.8 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. Designed for up to 500,000 actuation cycles, the socket is able to dissipate up to 2 W over a temperature range of –40 to +150°C without the need for an additional heat sink. This is all accomplished within a 2.5-mm larger border, the smallest footprint available to the industry. It accommodates a chip with 184 pins at 0.15-mm pitch.

The SS-QFN184A-01 socket utilizes high endurance spring pins, which allow for product use in multiple applications including burn-in, production test, and prototype development. In addition to its wide temperature range and high endurance, the pin operates with an inductance of 1.08 nH and with a capacitance-to-ground of 0.4 pF. Current carrying capacity is 0.6 A/pin. Normal force for actuation is only 8 gm per pin with a typical contact resistance of 400 mΩ.

To use, an operator mounts the socket onto a board, drops in the chip, closes the lid and hand tightens.

Pricing for the SS-QFN184A-01 socket is $3,495 at quantity one with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200, (800) 404-0204, fax: 952-229-8201, info@ironwoodelectronics.com, www.ironwoodelectronics.com