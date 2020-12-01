Rad-hard 14-bit ADC optimized for apps in space

Renesas is excited to introduce the ISL73141SEH ADC, delivering the industry’s highest performance for radiation-hardened space applications.

The ISL73141SEH ADC is one of the key signal-path building blocks in long-duration geosynchronous/geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) communication satellites and manned spacecraft, including lunar space missions. By delivering the industry’s best dynamic and static performance, the new 14-bit ADC accurately captures real-world analog transmissions and converts them for processing in the digital domain, offering satellite and spacecraft manufacturers the ultimate in ADC performance combined with a best-in-class sensor interface signal chain.

The ISL73141SEH ADC is one of seven ICs, including a rad-hard temperature sensor, multiplexer, quad op-amp, ADC driver, LDO, and voltage reference, to form a complete sensor interface signal chain solution that accelerates telemetry, tracking, and control and flight computer system development. The new ADC is backed by six decades of leadership in radiation performance testing and characterization to give spaceflight customers the mission assurance they demand.