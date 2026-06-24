RF switches cover 9 kHz to 8.5 GHz

RFMW showcased pSemi products at IMS2026 built on the UltraCMOS+™ technology platform, including the PE42544 SP4T RF switch and PE42429 SPDT RF switch. Both devices operate from 9 kHz to 8.5 GHz and are designed to provide high isolation, low insertion loss, high linearity and fast switching for wireless infrastructure, test and measurement and automated test equipment. The PE42429 is an SPDT switch in a compact 2 mm × 2 mm QFN package, while the PE42544 is an SP4T switch that supports up to 34 dBm input power handling and includes on-chip CMOS decode logic for a low-voltage, two-pin control interface.