Solderless connectors support signals to 40 GHz

The 2.92 mm connectors from Amphenol RF are vertical PCB jacks for stripline and microstrip designs that use a solderless threaded interface to reduce solder joint variability in microwave and millimeter-wave systems. They support broadband performance up to 40 GHz, maintain impedance across different PCB stackups and allow installation, removal and reuse during prototyping and RF validation. Built with passivated stainless steel bodies, gold-plated beryllium copper contacts and ULTEM insulators, the connectors are designed for test and measurement, advanced communications, aerospace and defense applications that need repeatable mechanical attachment and consistent signal integrity.