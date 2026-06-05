Vibration sensor measures shocks up to 200g

STMicroelectronics has introduced the IIS3DWB10IS, an industrial vibration sensor with ISPU 2.0 for condition monitoring applications that need edge signal processing, AI inference and operation in harsh environments. The device measures vibrations and shocks up to 200g at frequencies of 10 kHz and above, supports operating temperatures up to 125°C and provides 40 MIPS and 40 MFLOPS digital signal processing with hardware accelerators for real-time analysis. For industrial equipment such as rotating machinery, the sensor is intended to support predictive maintenance, reduce unplanned downtime and improve equipment uptime with processing closer to the sensing element.