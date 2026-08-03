Tech Toolbox: Automotive Electronics

Building the vehicle behind the vehicle
If you’ve been following automotive electronics over the past few years, you’ve probably noticed that nearly every new vehicle capability traces back to one thing: increasingly sophisticated electronic systems.
Whether it’s sensing the world around the vehicle, delivering power more efficiently, or protecting high-speed communications, today’s innovations depend on engineering that’s as much about system integration as individual components. This collection explores the technologies making that possible.
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