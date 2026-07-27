TVS diodes add surge protection in 0402 footprint

Business telephone with liquid crystal display on a desk in an office

Bourns has announced the Bourns® Model CDDFN2 T3V3SC and CDDFN2 T5V0SC surface mount transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes for ESD, EFT and surge protection in DFN 2 (0402) footprints. The bidirectional devices support IEC 61000 4 2, 4 4 and 4 5 protection requirements with working peak reverse voltages of 3.3 V and 5.0 V, peak pulse current ratings of 42 A and 18 A and an operating temperature range of −55 °C to +125 °C. They are intended for communication system interfaces, handheld and battery powered devices, portable instrumentation and low voltage power rail protection.