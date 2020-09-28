Ultra-low loss prepreg delivers stable performance over a broad frequency range

Rogers Corporation is pleased to introduce SpeedWave 300P Ultra-Low Loss Prepreg. With the increasing need for stackup flexibility in high layer count designs for 5G mmWave, high resolution 77 GHz automotive radar, aerospace & defense and high speed digital designs, SpeedWave 300P prepreg offers a broad range of competitively priced high performance options for the circuit designer.

SpeedWave 300P prepreg can be used to bond a variety of Rogers’ materials including XtremeSpeed RO1200, CLTE-MW, and RO4000 series laminates.

SpeedWave 300P prepreg system offers a low dielectric constant of 3.0 – 3.3 and a low dissipation factor of 0.0019 – 0.0022 at 10 GHz with stable performance over a broad frequency range. This material is offered in multiple spread and open weave glass styles and resin content combinations to maximize stackup options.

SpeedWave 300P prepreg provides excellent thermal reliability for the most demanding high layer count designs requiring multiple sequential laminations. It also delivers superior fill and flow capability around heavy copper features, a low z-axis expansion for plated through-hole reliability and is CAF resistant. This UL 94 V-0 rated material is compatible with modified FR-4 fabrication processes and lead-free PCB assembly processing.