UWB antennas enable precise real-time location services

The Antenna Company announced a family of ultra-wideband (UWB) antennas to enable high precision positioning and angle-of-arrival applications for low-power sensors, anchors, and tags. The antennas support worldwide operation on UWB channel 5 (6.5 GHz) and channel 9 (8 GHz).

UWB technology enables a location accuracy of 10-cm for real-time location services such as access control, asset tracking, peer-to-peer communication, and contact tracing. Applications that utilize 2-way ranging (TWR), Time-Difference of Arrival (TDoA), or Phase Difference of Arrival (PDoA) are also supported.

The UWB antennas from Antenna Company offer high efficiency and Omni-directional coverage. The antennas are designed to support industry-leading UWB transceivers including the Qorvo DW3000.

Antenna Company’s UWB product line-up includes the following options:

AC71006 PCB antenna suitable for surface-mount attachment to main PCB

AC71016 PCB antenna with SMA connector

AC71026 PCB antenna with micro-coaxial cable and connector

AC71046 PCB dual-antenna with optimized spacing for PDoA applications

The Antenna Company also announces it has joined the FiRa Consortium to promote the adoption of UWB technology.

The AC710X6 products are currently sampling and are available for customer evaluation.