Verification IP software supports CXL 3.0 protocol for HPC

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its simulator-independent Questa Verification IP solution now supports the new Compute Express Link (CXL) 3.0 protocol for high-performance computing (HPC) applications. CXL 3.0 is based on the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) networking protocol, which facilitates the rapid transfer of data between the world’s highest-performance cloud computing servers as well as billions of smart connected devices around the world.

Available immediately, Siemens’ Questa Verification IP solution for CXL 3.0 integrates seamlessly into all advanced verification environments on any simulator. For customers looking to incorporate the new CXL 3.0 protocol into their next-generation designs, the solution helps customers optimize productivity and flexibility for the verification of block-level, subsystem, and system-on-a-chip (SoC) designs, which can speed time-to-market.

Engineered to expedite verification closure and expose complex design issues, Siemens’ Questa Verification IP solution supports detailed functional verification across all layers of the CXL 3.0 specification. This latest offering from Siemens includes ready-to-use verification components and exhaustive stimuli that can help increase productivity and accelerate verification signoff. In addition, the solution can eliminate design biases found in many competing solutions.