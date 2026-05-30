16-bit scope captures low-level analog signals

Pico Technology has introduced the PicoScope 5000E Series USB-C oscilloscopes for low-amplitude analog, digital and mixed-signal measurements. The series provides 16-bit resolution, bandwidths up to 200 MHz, sample rates up to 2.5 GS/s and capture memory up to 1 GS, while Plus models add switchable 8-bit operation with bandwidth up to 500 MHz, sample rates up to 5 GS/s and memory up to 2 GS for faster edge and serial-bus analysis. The scopes are designed for applications such as power integrity, sensor measurement, analog front ends, medical electronics and mixed-signal debug, with a noise floor below 22 µV RMS and better than -73 dB THD for low-level signal analysis. Additional features include 4 analog channels with optional 16 digital channels on MSO models, more than 40 serial protocol decoders, advanced triggering, a 200 MS/s 14-bit AWG, FFT analysis and PicoSDK® support for C, C#, C++, Python, MATLAB and LabVIEW.