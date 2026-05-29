AI-assisted tools streamline wireless IoT development

Nordic Semiconductor has introduced AI-assisted development tools for wireless IoT workflows spanning prototyping, software development, production handover and deployed device support. The capability works with Nordic MCP servers and is intended to support tasks such as proof-of-concept development, SDK migration, custom board bring-up, root-cause analysis and device debugging. The tools are designed to work with developers’ preferred AI assistants and aim to reduce iteration count, improve code reliability and support debugging after deployment within the same workflow.