23 mm inverter targets compact BLDC drives

Efficient Power Conversion has introduced the EPC91132, a 23 mm three-phase BLDC motor drive inverter reference design for small motor drives in humanoid wrists and hands and drones. The design operates from a 10 V to 60 V DC input and is built around the EPC33110 GaN module, which integrates three half bridges, gate drivers, bootstrap circuitry and level shifters in a 6 mm × 6.5 mm QFN package, supports switching frequencies up to 100 kHz and delivers continuous current of 11 A RMS per phase at 48 V. The board includes a microcontroller, regulated power supplies, voltage and current sensing, overcurrent protection, an onboard magnetic encoder and RS-485 monitoring, which can help reduce component count, simplify layout and speed development of compact motion systems.