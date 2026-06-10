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SiC modules add 1700 V half-bridge options

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SemiQ Inc has expanded its QSiC™ Dual3 family of half-bridge silicon carbide MOSFET modules with new 1700 V options and versions that use AlN substrates and pre-applied TIM to improve thermal performance in AC-DC converters, solid-state transformers, energy storage grid converters and industrial motor drives. The lineup includes 1200 V and 1700 V modules with on-resistance down to 1 mΩ, optional parallel Schottky barrier diodes and package dimensions of 62 × 152 mm, with some devices rated at 1150 A. The modules are designed as IGBT replacements with low junction-to-case thermal resistance, which can help reduce redesign effort and support smaller, lighter heatsinks in high-power systems.

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Puja Mitra

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