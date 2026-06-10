Smart 650 V FETs simplify power stages

onsemi has launched the GaNEXUS™ gallium nitride power portfolio, with sampling of FETs from 40 V to 650 V and GaNEXUS Smart 650 V GaN FETs for AI data center power delivery, 48 V systems, robotics, industrial automation and energy infrastructure. The devices are offered in thermally enhanced packages with industry-standard footprints including TOLL bottom cooling, TOLT top cooling and dual-cooling 3.3 mm × 3.3 mm and 5 mm × 6 mm packages, helping support dual sourcing and compact power designs. In low-, medium- and high-voltage architectures, the portfolio is intended to reduce magnetics size, increase power density, improve efficiency and lower thermal stress, which can simplify qualification and cooling requirements.