3-phase boards support 10 V to 80 V

Efficient Power Conversion has introduced the EPC91128, EPC91129, EPC91130, and EPC91131 evaluation boards, 3-phase BLDC motor drive inverter platforms built around EPC23108 to EPC23111 ePower™ Stage ICs for GaN-based motor control development. The boards support 10 V to 80 V input and up to 29 ARMS output current, giving engineers a compact platform for robotics, industrial automation, e-mobility auxiliaries and battery-powered systems with integrated sensing, protection and flexible PWM support. Complete design files including schematics, BOM and Gerbers are available to help speed prototyping and reduce external design work.