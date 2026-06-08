DC-link capacitors reach 30 nH self-inductance

TDK Corporation has introduced the B25696H series of MKP DC high-frequency film capacitors for SiC-based DC-link designs, with capacitance values from 47 µF to 1280 µF, rated DC voltages from 900 V to 2000 V, self-inductance as low as 30 nH and ESR down to 0.8 mΩ at 10 kHz. Built for renewable energy converters, traction inverters, industrial motor drives, solid-state transformers and energy storage systems, the series uses an optimized internal busbar to support homogeneous current distribution, reduce voltage spikes and electrical stress on power devices and help engineers improve thermal margins, ripple-current handling and service life.