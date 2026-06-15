36 GHz BGA500 socket with 250,000 cycle durability

Ironwood Electronics has released a spring pin socket for BGA500 devices intended for 23 x 23 mm packages with 0.5 mm pitch. The socket features a double-latch lid and is designed for device testing and evaluation applications.

The contact system is based on a low-inductance spring pin structure with a specified bandwidth of 36 GHz. According to the published specifications, the socket is rated for 250,000 insertion cycles, which indicates suitability for repeated mechanical use in test environments.

The operating temperature range is specified as -55°C to +150°C, allowing use across a wide range of environmental and thermal test conditions. These characteristics make the socket suitable for applications that require repeated device insertion, stable electrical contact, and operation within extended temperature ranges.

From a package compatibility standpoint, the product is targeted at fine-pitch BGA testing, specifically for 500-ball BGA formats in the stated body size and pitch. The double-latch lid appears intended to provide consistent package retention during installation and test setup.