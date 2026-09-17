3V to 13V power multiplexer enables source selection

GLF Integrated Power, Inc. introduces the GLF4033 I Q Smart™ power multiplexer IC, which supports 3V to 13V input voltages and up to 4A continuous current per channel in a 2mm × 3mm QFN-13L package. The device provides input source selection through S1 and S2 logic pins along with cross-conduction, overvoltage, overheating and reverse-current protection for backup power systems, communications equipment, security and tracking devices. Its two independent internal power-control switches can connect to a shared output, enabling seamless switching between power sources without interrupting power delivery.