5MP global shutter sensor reaches 146 fps

OMNIVISION has introduced the OG05D, a 5-megapixel 2.2 µm global shutter HDR CMOS image sensor for industrial machine vision, barcode scanners, factory automation, compact AI cameras and humanoid robotics. The stacked BSI sensor supports up to 146 fps in linear mode, 60 fps single-exposure DCG™ HDR and RGB, monochrome and RGB-IR imaging, with Nyxel® technology providing quantum efficiency above 55% at 850 nm and above 35% at 940 nm. The 1/2.5-inch sensor uses a 6.6 × 5.3 µm package and reduces power consumption by 30% compared with the previous-generation 5-megapixel product.