Butler matrices cover frequencies from 600 MHz to 8 GHz

Mini-Circuits has released a family of 4 × 4 and 8 × 8 Butler matrices for Wi-Fi and 5G FR1 antenna beamforming and MIMO test applications. The bidirectional matrices cover frequencies from 600 MHz to 8 GHz, with 4 × 4 models providing 45-degree phase increments and 8 × 8 models providing 22.5-degree increments. SMA connectors and 100% testing support repeatable signal distribution for laboratory and production environments where engineers need to emulate multipath conditions without over-the-air testing.