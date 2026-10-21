750W power supplies support noise-sensitive medical equipment

XP Power introduces the UCH750 series of 750W convection-cooled AC-DC power supplies for noise-sensitive medical and industrial equipment, with five output options from 12VDC to 54VDC, up to 96% efficiency and dimensions of 203.2 × 127.0 × 40.0 mm. The fanless chassis-mount supplies provide 2 × MOPP isolation, maximum patient leakage current of 100µA, Class I and Class II versions, IEC60601-1 and IEC62368-1 approvals, plus protection against overload, short circuit, overvoltage and overtemperature. Applications include medical imaging, patient monitoring, diagnostic instruments, home healthcare, test and measurement, factory automation, semiconductor manufacturing and telecommunications infrastructure.