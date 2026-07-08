80 V half-bridge MOSFET boosts power density

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has introduced the AOPL66801 AmpStack™ MOSFET, an 80 V half-bridge device in a DFN6x5 package that integrates high-side and low-side MOSFETs for higher power density in power conversion designs. The device is specified at 2.2 mΩ max RDS(ON), supports 304 A on the high side and 215 A on the low side, includes a Kelvin sense pin to improve gate-drive stability during high di/dt switching and is rated for a maximum junction temperature of 175 °C. By reducing parasitic inductance and phase-node ringing compared with discrete two-package layouts, the MOSFET can help improve switching performance, reduce stress on the devices and free PCB space in applications ranging from AI power systems to industrial power tools.