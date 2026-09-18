AI-assisted tool supports full FPGA design flow

Lattice Semiconductor has introduced Lattice Prompt, an AI-assisted FPGA development tool for small and mid-range FPGAs that supports simulation, synthesis, mapping, place and route, timing analysis and bitstream generation through natural-language inputs. The tool connects to large language models and agentic IDEs through the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), while using Lattice documentation, datasheets and knowledge resources to support design tasks. Lattice Prompt is available as a free download and is compatible with the latest Lattice Radiant® design software.