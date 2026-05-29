PCIe Gen5 controller targets AI inference workloads

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has introduced the SM2524XT, a PCIe Gen5 x4 DRAMless SSD controller designed for AI inference and KV cache-intensive workloads. Built on a 6 nm process, it uses a four-core architecture, supports NAND interface speeds up to 4,800 MT/s, delivers sequential read speeds up to 14 GB/s and random performance up to 2.5 million IOPS. The controller is intended for AI PCs and on-device LLM workloads that require sustained random read and write throughput with low latency under thermal and power constraints. It also integrates Separated Command Address technology, advanced FTL scheduling and NANDXtend® LDPC ECC to improve parallel data processing efficiency and maintain performance during sustained workloads.